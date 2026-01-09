Bikini-Clad Lauren Sánchez Goes Makeup-Free as She Reflects on Lavish St. Barths Vacation: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez is savoring every last second of her tropical escape. The former journalist recently shared a sun-soaked selfie from her lavish getaway, offering fans a rare look at her natural, makeup-free glow while relaxing near the water. In the photo, Sánchez wore a black bikini top and a laid-back baseball cap, with her hair styled in two loose braids as the ocean stretches out behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram Lauren Sánchez shared a makeup-free bikini selfie from her vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

She kept her caption simple, writing, “Already missing this place,” alongside a wave emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

The low-key moment followed a busy holiday season for Sánchez, who went straight from a winter retreat in Aspen to the shores of St. Barths. She rang in the New Year there with her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and a tight-knit group of famous friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former journalist spent New Year’s in St. Barths with Jeff Bezos.

Article continues below advertisement

According to footage obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted at the celebrity-favorite hotspot Nikki Beach on December 29, 2025. Sánchez wore a wide-brimmed sun hat while Bezos took in the scene alongside friends, a witness told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

“There was security everywhere,” said the stunned onlooker.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple was spotted partying at Nikki Beach.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, the energy ramped up when several bikini-clad bottle girls — including one riding in on a motorcycle — appeared with sparklers to celebrate a birthday. Sánchez quickly jumped onto a banquette and began dancing as the crowd cheered. The couple’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru — which famously features a wooden sculpture of Sánchez on the prow — was also spotted nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, sources said the party pace wasn’t exactly equal between the newlyweds. “Lauren’s energy is non-stop,” a source told Rob Shuter. “She was jumping, dancing, laughing — and Jeff was hanging on for dear life. He looked wiped.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos reportedly thinks his wife is a 'goddess.'

Article continues below advertisement

The night didn’t slow down anytime soon. “It was like a whirlwind — Jeff just followed along,” the journalist reported. “He’s happy, but he’s clearly worn out trying to match her,” another source added.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider previously shared that Bezos fully embraces Sánchez’s bold style and high-energy presence. “The more skin, the better. He thinks she’s a goddess," they dished. “He’s not embarrassed — he’s thrilled,” the source said. “He encourages it. He thinks she’s unstoppable. He’s told people she’s the most confident woman he’s ever met. And that’s s--- to him.”