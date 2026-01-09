or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lauren Sanchez
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Lauren Sánchez Goes Makeup-Free as She Reflects on Lavish St. Barths Vacation: Photo

lauren sanchez bikini makeup free vacation
Source: MEGA;@laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez went makeup-free in a bikini selfie while reflecting on her lavish St. Barths vacation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez is savoring every last second of her tropical escape.

The former journalist recently shared a sun-soaked selfie from her lavish getaway, offering fans a rare look at her natural, makeup-free glow while relaxing near the water.

In the photo, Sánchez wore a black bikini top and a laid-back baseball cap, with her hair styled in two loose braids as the ocean stretches out behind her.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lauren Sánchez shared a makeup-free bikini selfie from her vacation.
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez shared a makeup-free bikini selfie from her vacation.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She kept her caption simple, writing, “Already missing this place,” alongside a wave emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

The low-key moment followed a busy holiday season for Sánchez, who went straight from a winter retreat in Aspen to the shores of St. Barths. She rang in the New Year there with her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and a tight-knit group of famous friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The former journalist spent New Year’s in St. Barths with Jeff Bezos.
Source: MEGA

The former journalist spent New Year’s in St. Barths with Jeff Bezos.

Article continues below advertisement

According to footage obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted at the celebrity-favorite hotspot Nikki Beach on December 29, 2025.

Sánchez wore a wide-brimmed sun hat while Bezos took in the scene alongside friends, a witness told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

“There was security everywhere,” said the stunned onlooker.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple was spotted partying at Nikki Beach.
Source: MEGA

The couple was spotted partying at Nikki Beach.

MORE ON:
Lauren Sanchez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, the energy ramped up when several bikini-clad bottle girls — including one riding in on a motorcycle — appeared with sparklers to celebrate a birthday. Sánchez quickly jumped onto a banquette and began dancing as the crowd cheered.

The couple’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru — which famously features a wooden sculpture of Sánchez on the prow — was also spotted nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, sources said the party pace wasn’t exactly equal between the newlyweds.

“Lauren’s energy is non-stop,” a source told Rob Shuter. “She was jumping, dancing, laughing — and Jeff was hanging on for dear life. He looked wiped.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeff Bezos reportedly thinks his wife is a 'goddess.'
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos reportedly thinks his wife is a 'goddess.'

Article continues below advertisement

The night didn’t slow down anytime soon.

“It was like a whirlwind — Jeff just followed along,” the journalist reported.

“He’s happy, but he’s clearly worn out trying to match her,” another source added.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider previously shared that Bezos fully embraces Sánchez’s bold style and high-energy presence.

“The more skin, the better. He thinks she’s a goddess," they dished.

“He’s not embarrassed — he’s thrilled,” the source said. “He encourages it. He thinks she’s unstoppable. He’s told people she’s the most confident woman he’s ever met. And that’s s--- to him.”

With the couple still firmly in the honeymoon phase following their June 2025 wedding, Sánchez doesn’t appear to be dialing anything back.

“She knows what he likes,” the insider added. “And she’s giving him everything.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.