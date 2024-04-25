Sophia Bush Reveals Fertility Struggles Made Her Realize She Needed to Divorce Grant Hughes: 'The Most Clarifying Experience of My life'
Sophia Bush is getting brutally honest about her and ex Grant Hughes' short marriage, which spanned from June 2022 to August 2023.
Despite their picture perfect facade, the actress revealed that in reality, she knew their relationship was doomed from the start, though she didn't allow herself to accept that until they began trying for a baby.
"I kept repeating the adages we all know so well: Relationships are hard. Marriage takes compromise. You know the rest," she explained in a piece for Glamour as to why she went through with the nuptials in 2022. "And so I got married."
"But after the wedding I found myself in the depths and heartbreak of the fertility process, which was the most clarifying experience of my life," the One Tree Hill alum, 41, confessed.
"It feels like society is finally making space for brutally honest conversations about how hard and painful any fertility journey is, but I kept mine private," Bush spilled. "I was trying to get through months of endless ultrasounds, hormone shots, so many blood draws that I have scar tissue in my veins, and retrieval after retrieval, while simultaneously realizing the person I had chosen to be my partner didn’t necessarily speak the same emotional language I did."
"As I lost track of how many examination tables I had lain on alone, I felt something in me seismically shift. Six months into that journey, I think I knew deep down that I absolutely had made a mistake," the actress said of knowing her marriage wouldn't last. "It would take my head and heart a while longer to understand what my bones already knew."
It was then that the "Drama Queens" podcast co-host got the opportunity to perform in a London play, an offer she immediately accepted since she wanted to get away from her crumbling marriage and physical hardships.
"The play slowly began to put me back together," Bush declared. "It was grueling, and it was also the most exhilarating experience. I loved every second of it."
Soon enough, the TV star fell sick, and though she "put every fiber of my being into my performance onstage," she'd "be packed in bags of ice as soon as the curtain closed."
"I spent multiple nights in the hospital, I was pumped with endless amounts of fluids, I underwent cardiac testing and organ monitoring. It was clear that my body was screaming and I had to listen. It was hard for me to accept," Bush recalled. "I was part of a team. But I needed to go home, where my doctors (and, truthfully, my health insurance) could get a better handle on my symptoms. My time in London was over. So was my marriage. It all came crashing down at once."
Bush filed for divorce in August 2023. In her article, she confirmed she's now dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, 38.
The actress also married OTH costar Chad Michael Murray, 42, in April 2005 but filed for divorce from him less than a year later.
Glamour published Bush's words.