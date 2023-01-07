Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Cutest Moments Over The Years: Photos

When Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on the set of That '70s Show they had no idea that their work on the classic sitcom would eventually lead them to their own fairytale romance.

The duo starred as on-screen lovebirds Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the late '90s and early 2000s, but their own love story wouldn't begin until six years after the show aired its final episode.

Although the couple confessed that they initially had a "friends with benefits" style relationship, they took things to the next level when they moved in together in April 2012.

Two years later, they announced both their engagement and the birth of their first child, Wyatt, now 8, before tying the knot in 2015. Their son, Dimitri, now 6, was born in 2016.