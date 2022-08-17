Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.
In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.
The actor and Kunis, who married in 2014 after meeting on the set of their hit CBS sitcom in 1999, have been through the wringer in the past two years as they navigated Kutcher's terrifying health woes when he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder.
“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," the investor revealed during an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.
Kutcher emphasized that he feels "lucky to be alive" after battling the condition. “You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” the Two and a Half Men star said of his vision, mobility and hearing abilities. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"
Luckily, the Iowa native has regained his mobility and made a full recovery. "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up)," he confirmed in an August 8 tweet.
"I had some impairments hear [sic], vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," the father-of-two noted.