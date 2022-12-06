Ashton Kutcher Confesses He Thought About Jumping Off A Balcony To Save Twin Brother's Life: 'Take My Heart'

"Imagine being a parent and you have two kids, twins, and one has a life-threatening disorder," Dr. Agus expressed to a news publication in an interview published Tuesday, December 6. "What do you tell the other? These are young kids. How do you deal with that?"

Ashton recalled the terrifying hours leading up to the day he thought he lost his brother for good.

"I was at my friend's house, suddenly my dad picks me up and is like, 'You’re going to go see your brother.' In hindsight you realize, they want me to see him because they don't know where this is going," the Two and a Half Men star tearfully stated in the episode. "I go in the room and I'm like, 'Whoa! Everything’s not OK.' He flatlines in the room... They’re grabbing me and they take me out."

It was in that moment Ashton decided he would do anything in the world if it meant saving his twin's life.