Ashton Kutcher Feels Guilty For His Success As Twin Brother Michael Deals With Slew Of Health Problems
Ashton Kutcher admitted he feels guilty for his success as his twin brother, Michael, who has cerebral palsy, has dealt with health issues his whole life.
"I am like, 'How do I get to be this lucky?' And for my brother to be born with cerebral palsy, then have a heart transplant, then have this random blood clot ... these things. It's like, 'Who has to go through that and how do I get to be this lucky?'" the actor, 44, recalled in Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.
Fortunately, the That '70s Show star was able to work through his feelings.
"There was a moment in all of this where I moved to New York and was studying to get some traction with my career and Mike came out to visit and stay and he looked at me and he said, 'Every time you feel sorry for me, you make me less.' He said, 'This is the only life I've ever known, so stop feeling sorry for the only thing I have.' And that then created an entire shift back to where I think we are today, which is we're straight up equals again," he said of a chat he had with his brother.
As OK! previously reported, Kutcher, who is married to Mila Kunis, spoke out about being diagnosed with a life-threatning illness.
"I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the Hollywood star said. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
Kutcher first shared details while chatting with Bear Grylls on his TV show.
“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he said in an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.
The dad-of-two — he shares Wyatt and Dimitri with Kunis — then took to social media to explain the situation further.
"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he wrote on Twitter in August.