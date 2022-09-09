Better Than Ever: Ashton Kutcher's Health Scare Made Marriage To Mila Kunis 'Stronger'

“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he continued. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Luckily, the former Punk'd star fully regained all of his mobility and senses after his hard fought battle. "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear [sic], vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he confirmed on Twitter.