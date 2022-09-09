Better Than Ever: Ashton Kutcher's Health Scare Made Marriage To Mila Kunis 'Stronger'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage is completely solid. Following the Dude,Where's My Car? star's terrifying battle with a rare autoimmune disease, insiders close to the Hollywood power couple revealed the pair have grown even closer.
“Ashton and Mila have a very small social circle, they have a few close friends that are like family that have been there for Mila and Ashton throughout his health battle,” a source explained.
The insider dished that the Black Swan actress was “terrified about losing” her partner of seven years and was by his side "every step of the way."
“This had made their bond grow even stronger,” the source noted of the pair who meet in 1998 while filming the Fox sitcom That '70s Show.
As OK! previously reported, the tech investor revealed during a recent episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge that he lost his sense of hearing and vision due to the rare disease.
“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," Kutcher explained.
“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he continued. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"
Luckily, the former Punk'd star fully regained all of his mobility and senses after his hard fought battle. "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear [sic], vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he confirmed on Twitter.