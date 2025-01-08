Ashton Kutcher Faces Deadly Los Angeles Wildfires as He Checks in on Former Boss Chuck Lorre's Ex-Wife
That '70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher checked in on his former boss Chuck Lorre's ex-wife Arielle Lorre as Southern California continues to face a deadly wildfire.
Firefighters continue to try to contain the ferocious wildfires in Los Angeles suburbs, which have devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations as hurricane force winds fuel the fire's rapid growth.
Ashton, who shares two kids with his wife, Mila Kunis, owns multiple homes in Southern California, including a farmhouse in Beverly Hills.
According to sources, the actor was reportedly in the area to visit Arielle's house to check on her well-being.
Frightened residents have abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the 3,000-acre inferno.
Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg told KTLA about how his friends were impeded from evacuating due to the abandoned cars on the road.
"What's happening is people take their keys with them as if they're in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars," star, 66, pleaded. "If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there."
Steve also reportedly helped firefighters move cars in order to make room for the incoming fire trucks.
He said: "It's really important for everybody to band together and don't worry about your personal property. Just get out ... Get your loved ones and get out."
The raging infernos are tearing through neighborhoods that dozens of A-listers call home, including Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, Jhene Aiko, Tom Hanks, Miles Teller and the Kardashians.
Local fire officials claimed the wild Santa Ana winds have caused a "worst-case scenario" for fighting the wildfires.
Fox Meteorologist Christopher Tate told said: "We had a wind report come in a few minutes ago of 100 mph not far from Pasadena as the Santa Ana wind event has been ongoing."
Los Angeles' dry conditions have also exacerbated the fires' spread. Relative humidity has also reportedly been below 20 percent across the L.A. metropolitan area.
As OK! previously reported, Governor Gavin Newsom took to X shortly after the wildfires broke out, writing: "California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in L.A. Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives."
The governor also declared a state of emergency as the fires have burned more than 3,000 acres, including several homes, and has zero containment as of Wednesday morning.
Sources spoke to Daily Mail about Ashton checking in on Arielle.