Ashton Kutcher Faces Deadly Los Angeles Wildfires as He Checks in on Former Boss Chuck Lorre's Ex-Wife

Frightened residents have abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the 3,000-acre inferno.

Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg told KTLA about how his friends were impeded from evacuating due to the abandoned cars on the road.

"What's happening is people take their keys with them as if they're in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars," star, 66, pleaded. "If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there."

Steve also reportedly helped firefighters move cars in order to make room for the incoming fire trucks.

He said: "It's really important for everybody to band together and don't worry about your personal property. Just get out ... Get your loved ones and get out."