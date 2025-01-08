Donald Trump Blames California Governor Gavin Newsom for 'Virtually Apocalyptic' Los Angeles Wildfires: 'A True Disaster!'

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, January 8, to go after California's governor in a lengthy post, attacking him over the delta smelt, a small fish listed under the Endangered Species Act, which requires specific water flow conditions to survive. These protections often lead to restrictions on how much water can be diverted for agriculture and urban use.

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," he shared to his 8.4 million followers. "He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."

The GOP leader also went after California's recent water policies, specifically those impacting the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

"I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"