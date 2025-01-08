or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Blames California Governor Gavin Newsom for 'Virtually Apocalyptic' Los Angeles Wildfires: 'A True Disaster!'

donald trump california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfires
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Governor Gavin Newsom's water management and environmental conservation policies led to the ongoing California wildfires.

By:

Jan. 8 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President-elect Donald Trump blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom for the intense wildfire spreading across the greater Los Angeles area.

The soon-to-be president alleged that Newsom's water management and environmental conservation policies led to the ongoing crisis getting out of hand.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfires
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom has been a vocal critic of President-elect Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, January 8, to go after California's governor in a lengthy post, attacking him over the delta smelt, a small fish listed under the Endangered Species Act, which requires specific water flow conditions to survive. These protections often lead to restrictions on how much water can be diverted for agriculture and urban use.

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," he shared to his 8.4 million followers. "He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."

The GOP leader also went after California's recent water policies, specifically those impacting the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

"I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfires
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom is the governor of the state of California.

Article continues below advertisement

The President-elect followed up his post by sharing, "As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!"

"The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough," he continued.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfires
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in California.

Article continues below advertisement

During his presidency, Trump advocated for increased water allocations to Central Valley farmers, calling environmental regulations overly restrictive. Environmental groups, however, warned that weakening these protections could further threaten already fragile species and ecosystems.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfires
Source: MEGA

Tens of thousands have had to evacuate their homes.

Governor Newsom took to X shortly after the wildfires broke out, writing: "California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in LA. Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives."

He also declared a state of emergency as the fires have burned more than 3,000 acres, including several homes, and has zero containment as of Wednesday morning.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.