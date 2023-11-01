Chuck Lorre Reveals How He Renewed His Friendship With Charlie Sheen After Public Fallout

"I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing," he confessed. "And he was also totally game to make fun of himself [in the show]. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."

Lorre said Sheen "killed it" at the table read for the Bookie.

"His chops were just so finely tuned, as if we had not missed a beat," he added. "That really falls on Charlie being a really good sport. He’s playing a version of himself that has shadows of past problems and he was fine with it."