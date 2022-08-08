Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Being Diagnosed With Disease That Knocked Out His Hearing & Vision

Though it looks like Ashton Kutcher may have it all, he revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare disease, which almost left him without his vision or hearing.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he said in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

Fortunately, the actor, 44, was about to build each back up again.