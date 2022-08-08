Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Being Diagnosed With Disease That Knocked Out His Hearing & Vision
Though it looks like Ashton Kutcher may have it all, he revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare disease, which almost left him without his vision or hearing.
“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he said in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.
Fortunately, the actor, 44, was about to build each back up again.
“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he said of the autoimmune disease, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"
"Lucky to be alive," he said.
Despite the tough time, the That '70s Show alum has remained positive about the situation.
“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them," he shared.
“What do they say in survival? Storms make you stronger. And I think he’s living proof of that," Grylls replied.
These days, the handsome hunk — who is married to Mila Kunis — is focusing on starring on That '90s Show.
“It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” he told Variety about being back on set. “It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”
Kunis and Kutcher, who made on the set back in the day, were excited to return.
“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”