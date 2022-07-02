'So Very Very Grateful':Travis Barker Updates Fans On 'Life Threatening' Health Scare
On the mend! Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 28, after experiencing intense stomach pain, with his worried wife, Kourtney Kardashian, at his side.
Four days later, the Blink-182 rocker is still hospitalized, but he is feeling well enough to update fans on how he's doing and what exactly led to his terrifying health scare.
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," Barker wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, July 2. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."
"This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis," he continued, before going on to thank the hospital staff for all of their support. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
As OK! previously reported, Barker's ex Shanna Moakler — the former couple share Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — voiced her love and support for friends and fans who were worried for the drummer amid his hospital stay.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," Moakler told Entertainment Tonight.
"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried," she continued. "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."
As for Kardashian, according to a source, she's stuck close by the rocker ever since he was taken to the hospital.
"Kourtney won’t leave his side," the source spilled to People earlier this week. "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."