Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Shock Fans After Offering Guests to Stay at Their House for Airbnb Partnership: 'You’re Crazy for This'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want to host you at their home!
The That '70s Show stars shared an adorable video to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, inviting people to stay at their lavish Santa Barbara, Calif., estate as a part of their new partnership with Airbnb.
In the clip, Kutcher asked his wife if she wanted to hear his "really dumb" idea, to which she responded, "I'm sure. What's this idea?"
"I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here," the businessman explained.
"Like, in real life?" Kunis asked.
"Ok, so we're doing it? Great!" Kutcher quickly said before the Friends With Benefits star yelled, "What!?"
"It's not the craziest idea I've had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we're old buds! #airbnbpartner. Booking opens tomorrow at 10 a.m. PST. Link in stories," Kutcher wrote in the caption of the video.
Fans were blown away by the typically private pair allowing complete strangers to invade their space. "You're crazy for this lol," one social media user noted, while a second person warned, "Do background checks first!" and another joked, "Tell me you miss normies without telling me you miss normies. 😂"
Other people remarked that the demand could be extremely high for the sitcom stars. "Lol watch the site crash when bookings open tomorrow!" an excited user penned, while another threw in, "Something tells me this will be harder to book than a seat at a Taylor Swift show. But I'm gonna try. 😂💯."
The listing — which goes live on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PST — is for a one-night only stay on Saturday, August 19, and will host up to four people. The oceanside home boasts two bedrooms and one bathroom. According to the duo, the house is a "home away from home" with "everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach."