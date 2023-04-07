Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Spotted On Casual Stroll In California Following Backlash For Not Giving Their Kids Any Inheritance
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walked off the backlash they received over snubbing their kids of an inheritance.
After their trip to Venice, Italy, last week, the famous pair was spotted taking a stroll around their bougie Bel-Air neighborhood on Wednesday, April, 5.
The Luckiest Girl Alive star wore a gray crew neck sweatshirt, black sweats, sneakers and a green crossbody bag, opting to slick back her hair in a bun alongside minimal makeup. Meanwhile, her hubby had on a blue hoodie, blue baseball cap, gray shoes and light wash jeans.
This sighting came after the pair spurred headlines for a 2018 interview where the patriarch made controversial comments regarding his children’s future finances.
As OK! previously reported, the famous couple don't plan to give their kids a cent of the $275 million fortune they've acquired.
"I’m not setting up a trust for them," the You’re Place or Mine actor said on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast of their kids Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and Dimitri Portwood, 6. "We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things. My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know."
The public weighed in on the situation following the interview’s social media resurgence.
"Imagine being lucky enough to be born into wealth and your parents tell you ‘WE’RE rich, not you.’ lmao," a user tweeted, while another person wrote, "I get the instinct to be repelled by ostentatious displays of wealth but there is really absolutely nothing admirable about refusing to let your children reap the fruits of your labor, sorry. If not for your children then for who."
"The only rich kids missing out on nepo money," a third person chimed in, while a fourth penned, "What's the point? Do you hate your kids or sumthin?"
