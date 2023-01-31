Ashton Kutcher Never Meant To Make Autoimmune Disease Public: 'Maybe It Needed To Come Out'

As OK! previously reported, while chatting with the TV host, he got candid about what he has been through.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he said at the time.

“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he continued. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"