Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Look So In Love As They Pose At 2023 Breakthrough Prize Event: Photos

The That '70s Show costars have been mocked for their parenting decisions in the past. The comedian revealed they didn't bathe their kids every day, which angered some.

"Here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," the No Strings Attached star said during a 2020 appearance on the same podcast.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," the Black Swan star claimed. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."