OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Mila Kunis
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Look So In Love As They Pose At 2023 Breakthrough Prize Event: Photos

mila ashton pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Date night! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were all smiles as they posed on the 2023 red carpet of the Breakthrough Prize event on Saturday, April 14.

The pair matched in all-black ensembles as they cuddled and almost kissed for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the pair's outing!

mila ashton
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The actor, 45, sported a black tuxedo, while his wife looked gorgeous in a sheer black top and sequin jacket and bottoms.

mila ashton
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the duo were recently called out when it was revealed they would not be leaving their two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, any money.

“I’m not setting up a trust for them,” Kutcher said in a 2018 interview on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert" podcast. “We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things. My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know."

MORE ON:
Mila Kunis
mila ashton
Article continues below advertisement

People couldn't help but weigh in on the interesting situation.

“Imagine being lucky enough to be born into wealth and your parents tell you ‘WE’RE rich, not you.’ lmao,” one fan wrote, while another said, "I get the instinct to be repelled by ostentatious displays of wealth but there is really absolutely nothing admirable about refusing to let your children reap the fruits of your labor sorry. If not for your children then for who."

milas ashton
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The That '70s Show costars have been mocked for their parenting decisions in the past. The comedian revealed they didn't bathe their kids every day, which angered some.

"Here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," the No Strings Attached star said during a 2020 appearance on the same podcast.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," the Black Swan star claimed. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.