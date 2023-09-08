Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Slammed for Staying Silent About Pal Danny Masterson's Rape Sentence: 'Hope Your Buddy Rots in Jail'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are taking the heat for their silence.
After their pal and former That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping two women, the Hollywood power couple were slammed by social media users for not speaking out about the matter.
On Friday, September 8, Kutcher took to Instagram to share a video about the couple's Airbnb partnership, which saw them hosting guests at their Santa Barbara beach house. However, fans were not amused by the deflection from the headline-making court case involving their longtime friend.
"Imagine supporting a rapist. You should both be ashamed of yourselves," one user penned below the video of the actors welcoming people into their home. "So much for caring about victims. Lost all respect," a second person chimed in.
"Hope your buddy absolutely rots in jail, enabler. Like really loses his mind and the will to live," a third person passionately wrote, while an additional comment read, "How can you support a rapist? Good character 🤮."
As OK! previously reported, Kutcher broke his silence — before the sitcom star was convicted — about his close friend earlier this year and admitted that they still talk despite the horrific crimes he committed. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way," he admitted in a January interview.
- Sharon Osbourne Calls Out 'Little Boy' Ashton Kutcher for Being the Rudest Celebrity She’s Ever Met
- Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Shock Fans After Offering Guests to Stay at Their House for Airbnb Partnership: 'You’re Crazy for This'
- True Love Exists! 20 Longest Relationships in Hollywood — From Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
"I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused," he noted of his The Ranch costar — whom he said he wanted "to be found innocent of the charges against him" but "couldn't know" at the moment. "And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment… I just don't know."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kutcher and the Friends With Benefits actress — who wrote letters in support of their pal prior to his conviction — starred alongside Masterson on hit Fox series That '70s Show from 1998 until 2006.