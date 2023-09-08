Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Slammed for Staying Silent About Pal Danny Masterson's Rape Sentence: 'Hope Your Buddy Rots in Jail'

On Friday, September 8, Kutcher took to Instagram to share a video about the couple's Airbnb partnership, which saw them hosting guests at their Santa Barbara beach house. However, fans were not amused by the deflection from the headline-making court case involving their longtime friend.

"Imagine supporting a rapist. You should both be ashamed of yourselves," one user penned below the video of the actors welcoming people into their home. "So much for caring about victims. Lost all respect," a second person chimed in.