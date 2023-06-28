Mila Kunis Rocks Casual Look in Pinstriped Top and Ripped White Jeans on L.A. Outing After Ashton Kutcher Calls Himself 'the Luckiest Man Alive'
Mila Kunis looked as beautiful as ever while stopping for breakfast with a friend at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles on Monday morning, June 26.
The mother-of-two — who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood with 45-year-old hubby Ashton Kutcher — cut a casual look in a stylish ensemble featuring a black-and-cream striped top, a pale blue jean jacket and a pair of ripped white jeans.
In a series of snapshots reported by an outlet, the Bad Moms star was all smiles as her loose, brunette hair blew in the wind around her shoulders. She accessorized the look with dark, round-lensed sunglasses and a pair of white, Converse sneakers.
This isn't the first time this month Kunis has been spotted at the popular L.A. eatery. On Monday, June 12, she was photographed enjoying lunch at the deli while dressed in an oversized, beige sweatshirt, wide-legged ankle-length jeans and white shoes.
This celebrity sighting comes four days after Kutcher took to Instagram to voice his appreciation for the mother of his children in an adorable social media update. On Friday, June 23, the That '70s Show actor shared an incredible snapshot of his wife looking ethereal during an outing to the beach.
Kunis stood in the bright blue ocean with her eyes closed, her chin lifted and her arms out as a rainbow stretched from one end of the photo to the other behind her.
"I’m the Luckiest man alive," Kutcher captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#gratitude."
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love for both Kunis and Kutcher.
"What a beautiful picture of a beautiful woman! 😍❤️ You're the best couple of the world!!!" one user wrote, while another pointed out, "She's also lucky to have a husband who appreciates her in that way ♥️ Its so important in a partnership to feel appreciated 😍 Such an amazing pic as well!"
Daily Mail reported the photos of Kunis in Los Angeles.