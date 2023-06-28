Mila Kunis Rocks Casual Look in Pinstriped Top and Ripped White Jeans on L.A. Outing After Ashton Kutcher Calls Himself 'the Luckiest Man Alive'

This celebrity sighting comes four days after Kutcher took to Instagram to voice his appreciation for the mother of his children in an adorable social media update. On Friday, June 23, the That '70s Show actor shared an incredible snapshot of his wife looking ethereal during an outing to the beach.

Kunis stood in the bright blue ocean with her eyes closed, her chin lifted and her arms out as a rainbow stretched from one end of the photo to the other behind her.

"I’m the Luckiest man alive," Kutcher captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#gratitude."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!