What Did Conan O'Brien Know? Late-Night Host Hinted Danny Masterson Would Be 'Caught Soon' in Resurfaced Clip — Watch
This was telling!
Following Danny Masterson's three-decade-long sentencing for the sexual assaults of two women, a cringeworthy clip of the That '70s Show star appearing on Conan O'Brien's late-night show has resurfaced that seemingly hinted at Masterson's crimes.
In the video from 2004, the host was asking the actor about his Long Island accent. "It just goes away naturally," Masterson told O'Brien. "And then there [are] also certain words that there's nothing you can do about."
As an example, the Cybil star said, "My friend always teases me. He says, 'Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'"
The stunned comedian then asked Masterson, "Are you asking people to do that?" — to which the 47-year-old sarcastically noted that "everybody should grab" his testicles.
"I mean, you got 'em!" O'Brien uncomfortably joked before adding, "I've heard about you. And you'll be caught soon. I know you will."
- Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Is a 'Shell' of Her Former Self After Actor Is Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison
- Danny Masterson Under 24-Hour Surveillance in Jail Following 30-Year Prison Sentence
- Leah Remini Reveals She's 'Relieved' After 'Dangerous Rapist' Danny Masterson Is Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
The haunting talk show appearance had social media in an uproar, with one Twitter user writing, "This is part of Conan's mastery. It could plausibly be played off as a joke riffing off Masterson but it has that slight edge that suggests yeah, he had definitely heard about him and knew he needed to be caught soon."
"This def didn't age well," another user said, while a third applauded O'Biren's ability to "predict the future."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, September 7, Masterson was sentenced by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo after being convicted earlier this year of raping two women decades ago.
"Mr. Masterson, I know that you're sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," Olmedo said before revealing his jailed fate. "But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. One way or another, you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."