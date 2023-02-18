Ashton Kutcher Leaves Fans Baffled After Divulging He Puts Orange Juice In His Coffee Instead Of Creamer

"Wait, what?!" Kelly Clarkson said.

Then, the Your Place or Mine actor explained his reasoning behind his decision.

"I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to: black coffee," he shared. "But, occasionally, I like light roast black coffee and one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it. And it’s one of the things that make — it’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee."

"And so it doesn’t get the burnt sense about it," he continued. "So if I ever have like a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘Ah, I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast,’ I take just a splash, not very much, a splash of orange juice and it brights up the coffee. And gives it a little bit of sweetness."