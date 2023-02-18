OK Magazine
Ashton Kutcher Leaves Fans Baffled After Divulging He Puts Orange Juice In His Coffee Instead Of Creamer

By:

Feb. 17 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Ashton Kutcher's latest revelation has everyone in a tizzy!

The 45-year-old star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he told the audience about his obsession: putting orange juice in his coffee over creamer.

"Wait, what?!" Kelly Clarkson said.

Then, the Your Place or Mine actor explained his reasoning behind his decision.

"I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to: black coffee," he shared. "But, occasionally, I like light roast black coffee and one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it. And it’s one of the things that make — it’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee."

"And so it doesn’t get the burnt sense about it," he continued. "So if I ever have like a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘Ah, I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast,’ I take just a splash, not very much, a splash of orange juice and it brights up the coffee. And gives it a little bit of sweetness."

Though the singer, 40, noted it was kind of gross, she stated she may try it one day. "I don't like a lot of stuff in mine either," she said.

"Just a splash, don’t go overboard," the handsome hunk advised.

Kutcher's habit then left fans divided.

“Nah, OJ and coffee in one cup isn’t it,” one person wrote, while another said: “Not in this lifetime.”

Another person pointed out that “they’re separate beverages for a reason."

"Oh thank god, I've had plenty of sleepless nights wondering if Ashton Kutcher put a splash of orange juice instead of creamer in his coffee....now I can rest easy," one user quipped of the situation.

Meanwhile, some stuck up for the dad-of-two, who is married to Mila Kunis.

“His orange juice in the coffee sounded oddly intelligent after he explained it,” they wrote.

