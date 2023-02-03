Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Costar Reese Witherspoon After Spilling Juicy Details About Personal Life: Photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are a golden Hollywood duo!
The That '70s Show star and the Legally Blonde actress stepped on the red carpet together for the world premiere of their new romantic comedy for Netflix, Your Place Or Mine, days after Kutcher dropped major bombshells about his personal life.
Kutcher, who looked as handsome as ever in a brown two-piece suit paired with a jean shirt underneath, stunned while meeting up with Witherspoon, who donned a baby blue peplum dress.
The joint appearance comes days after the Iowa native opened up like never before about his former marriage to Demi Moore and his thoughts on embattled friend Danny Masterson.
“I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old,” Kutcher explained in a magazine interview of helping raise Moore's daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”
The Punk'd creator also admitted he and the Striptease actress suffered a miscarriage, which was difficult for him to handle. “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” he said candidly. “Everyone deals with that in different ways.”
Kutcher continued to spill the tea, explaining how confused he was over his former costar being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know," Kutcher said.
Scroll through the gallery to see Kutcher and Witherspoon at the red carpet premiere of their new flick.
Kutcher looked casually cool while working the cameras.
Witherspoon was picture perfect as she stepped out for the launch of her new film with the heartthrob.
The A-listers appeared to be making each other laugh as they walked their way down the carpet.
The comedic pair had smiles plastered from ear to ear as they showed the world their latest project.