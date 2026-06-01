Aubrey O’Day Makes NSFW Confession About Her Future Partner: 'How Big Is It and Do You Want to Marry Me?'

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Aubrey O’Day has very specific standards for her future husband. In a Friday, May 29, X post, the singer, 42, hinted it’s crucial she and her man are sexually compatible. O’Day shared a black-and-white clip of herself wearing a white crop top exposing her underb---, unbuttoned jeans and a denim flannel. Her toned abs were on full display as she mugged for the camera, sank into her hip and glanced off to the side. “I've got zero talking stages left in me.. how big is it and do you want to marry me?” she captioned her post, which also linked to her OnlyFans profile.

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Aubrey O'Day's Recent Racy Posts

Source: @aubreyoday/X Aubrey O’Day linked to her OnlyFans in a racy X post.

O’Day is no stranger to racy content. On May 10, she lay semi-naked on a bed, solely donning a white thong, with her backside exposed. The star provocatively moved her body on top of the mattress as she mourned her “furkids” on Mother’s Day. “Not all moms get to keep their babies,” she wrote on the Instagram Reel. “First Mother’s Day without my furkids. I’ll be in bed all day.” Her caption further detailed, “Happy Mother’s Day to all, especially the momma’s grieving fur babies no one else understood meant absolutely everything to them.” Fans roasted the musician for her questionable social media share. “Dogs aren’t children,” one person noted, while another critiqued, “This is a really odd video to match with the description but I'm sorry about your dogs. Lol.”

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Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O’Day is open to getting married.

On April 30, O’Day once again stripped down in a collection of videos of herself sporting swimwear on vacation. She bared her cleavage in a criss-crossing, black, halter-style bathing suit, a cheeky white two-piece and a black set with animal-print accents. “April, I heard you.. May, chile- keep it cute.👀🤍 (also, my link in bio is where you can always find me and SEE me😘),” she wrote, once again teasing her exclusive content.

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Does Aubrey O'Day Believe Diddy Sexually Assaulted Her?

Source: MEGA Aubrey O’Day addressed allegations that Diddy raped her.

O’Day’s recent risqué posts and musings on her dream man come after she spoke out about allegations that Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her. “I needed to make sure that I did my due diligence on understanding that when I was contacted and given the information that this person is all the things that I’ve been told they are, that this person is 100 percent certain that it was me, that they didn’t get another bandmate confused or somebody that just looks like me,” she said in a December 2025 interview, in reference to a woman who claimed she witnessed the alleged assault. “And the story that they have told has been consistent for two years in every area that they’ve been in.”

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O’Day frequently flaunts her figure online.