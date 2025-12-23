Aubrey O’Day Admits She’s 'Worried' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will 'Build Something New' and Resume His Career After 4-Year Prison Sentence

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O’Day is already thinking ahead to Sean "Diddy" Combs’ prison release. In a CBS Mornings interview on Tuesday, December 23, the singer, 41, speculated what would occur if the rapper were to be freed. O’Day — who spoke out in the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning about allegations that Diddy raped her — is not as concerned for her safety as she is for the 56-year-old’s potential career resurgence.

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Aubrey O'Day appeared on 'CBS Mornings.'

“I think what I worry about more is that he comes out and a great fixer takes that money and builds him something new as a character and a personality,” she expressed. In the Netflix docuseries, O’Day claimed she has no memory of Diddy raping her with another man in 2005. “I needed to make sure that I did my due diligence on understanding that when I was contacted and given the information that this person is all the things that I’ve been told they are, that this person is 100 percent certain that it was me, that they didn’t get another bandmate confused or somebody that just looks like me,” the Building the Band alum explained on Tuesday, in reference to a woman who said she saw the alleged assault. “And the story that they have told has been consistent for two years in every area that they’ve been in.”

Aubrey O'Day Doesn't Recall Whether Diddy Assaulted Her

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Aubrey O'Day was allegedly raped by Diddy.

Although O’Day insisted she “[doesn’t] know” whether he sexually assaulted her, she also maintained she’s not “in denial.” “I’m just really responsible with the law and my truth, and I am not willing to take advantage of moments and lean into narratives that would take away any human’s freedom for my own profit,” she asserted in a December 4 X post. “You can see Diddy’s frustration and the backlash that occurred with others who potentially chose that route from his own mouth in the unseen footage.. and as you can imagine now with the statue of limitations stopping any pursuit of legal justice for me personally, what does spending more of my life investigating the damages that man has left me with do for me to build a healthier future.”

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in prison.

The star continued, “And to be clear, I believe he is guilty of charges that the jury did not convict him of, and others they didn’t even charge him with. And to be even more transparent, I had more incidents than were able to be shared on the doc. I have a deeper insight into many things that couldn’t be covered in this specific documentary. The patterns and collateral damage run too deep.”

Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims Against Diddy

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day believes Diddy is guilty of his convicted charges.

In the Netflix docuseries, the “Second Call” singer alleged that Diddy punished her for "not participating sexually" with him. "What happens in real life to anyone else, your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired," she said.

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day spoke out about Diddy in a new Netflix docuseries.