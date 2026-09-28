Aubrey O'Day Puts Her Butt on Full Display in Racy Black Lingerie After Revealing She Got a Neck Lift: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day is never afraid to show some skin! The 42-year-old left little to the imagination in racy barely-there black thong lingerie, putting her backside on full display as she posed for the camera in a snap shared via Instagram on Monday, September 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @AUBREYODEY/INSTAGRAM Aubrey O'Day wore a matching black set for the hot photos.

O'Day looked over her shoulder for the steamy shot, as she paired the scandalous look with a matching black bra that showed off her slim waist and left her blonde hair down in loose waves. The "Damaged" artist wrote, "Darling i don't wish well..." across the photo before adding a link that read "when you ain't w me, i want you crying."

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day Rocked Another Revealing Look

Source: @AUBREYODEY/INSTAGRAM Aubrey O'Day wore only a black thong underneath the racy dress.

On September 15, O'Day showed off her assets in another daring look. The Danity Kane alum sported a slinky, high-neck dress that featured a revealing corset-style back, giving fans a glimpse at her black thong in a separate Instagram photo. "These are some things that HEAL ME. I hope they help you as well. What heals you?" she captioned the sultry photo. In the snap, O'Day rocked full glam, with a slick-back low bun and statement earrings as she looked off into the distance. Her fans were obsessed with the look, praising her in the comments section. "You look amazing!!! So youthful and beautiful!" one admirer wrote, while a second said, "You look absolutely amazing. Europe is doing you right!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day Revealed She Got a Neck Lift

Source: @AUBREYODEY/INSTAGRAM Aubrey O'Day confessed she got a 'neck lift' when a fan questioned her ageless appearance.

O'Day has addressed speculation about changes to her appearance in the past; however, in her comments, she revealed a procedure she had not previously discussed. Underneath the aforementioned upload, one follower questioned, "What are you ladies doing aging in reverse tell us the secrets." "I got a neck lift. It took like 20 years off," the "Damaged" singer surprisingly replied. "I’m not into what everyone else is doing, but I wanna be so if anyone here is into the lasers of a facial treatment hit me up because I would love to come try them and promote them." In a separate reply, O'Day joked that her neck was "dragging to the floor," and she "couldn't take it anymore. But you have to be careful what doctor you choose to do it with."

Aubrey O'Day First Changed Her Look in 2005

Source: @AUBREYODEY/INSTAGRAM Aubrey O'Day was on the reality TV series 'Making the Band' in the early 2000s.