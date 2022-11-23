Aubrey O'Day Says She'll 'Spend The Rest My Life Trying To Heal' From Body Shamers
Earlier this week, Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day got candid about her highly-publicized experience with online body shamers, revealing that she’s still attempting to heal after facing social media scrutiny surrounding her appearance in August 2020.
"It was my downfall day," the girl group icon remembered of the incident, in which she faced widespread scrutiny after a tabloid shared photos allegedly depicting her looking "unrecognizable.”
"When it came time to laugh at me, everybody was laughing,” the artist continued.
AUBREY O'DAY INSISTS SHE 'FELL IN LOVE' WITH EX PAULY D'S DAUGHTER, 'HAD TO HEAL' FROM LOSING TOUCH WITH THE TOT
Though the star, who has been in the limelight since her teens, wasn’t a stranger to body-shaming remarks, the response to these images proved particularly hurtful.
"My body's been on the chopping block since I was 17. Those were not the first fat photos," the 38-year-old star quipped, adding that "there's been a lot of fat photos of Aubrey and I wasn't even fat." "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to heal with how many inaccurate things have been told about me.”
Though O’Day may still be learning to cope with the heartbreaking incident, O'Day has recently reclaimed her image, stripping down for her new music video “Couple Goals,” which she released on OnlyFans earlier this week.
Detailing her romance with former flame, Jersey Shore star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, the musician originally wanted to use a body double. Yet after some encouragement from the music video’s director, Alfredo Flores, O'Day ultimately chose to push forward. This decision, it seems, paid off, as the model revealed that filming the music video made her feel “so good” and “comfortable in my body.”
"It's offering my body up to belong to people again," she explained of the video, for which she’s also released an uncensored version. "I love the reclaiming of it."
AUBREY O'DAY REIGNITES FEUD WITH 'PETTY' EX DONALD TRUMP JR. AFTER FLEEING THE STATES: 'HURTS TO SEE YOU PLAYING TO YOUR WEAKEST SELF'
E! News previously reported on O’Day’s recent body-shaming revelations.