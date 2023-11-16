Aubrey O'Day Fires Back at Trolls Who Accused Her of Having Her 'Entire Labia' Exposed in Thirst Trap

O'Day has been open about the profound effect body shammers have had on her since she first became famous in the early 2000s. "My body's been on the chopping block since I was 17," she explained during a 2022 interview. "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to heal with how many inaccurate things have been told about me."

Last year, the musician came under fire for photoshopping her social media posts and again had to defend herself. "Not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was seven," she said in a seperate interview. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that's what the f--- is going to happen. I'm an artist, a REAL creator."