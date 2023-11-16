Aubrey O'Day Fires Back at Trolls Who Accused Her of Having Her 'Entire Labia' Exposed in Thirst Trap
Aubrey O’Day is over the online hate being thrown at her.
The Danity Kane band member, 39, took to her Instagram comments on Wednesday, November 15, to slam multiple social media users who criticized her risqué thirst traps that showed off her ample assets.
"Instead of having your entire labia out… maybe work on your pedicure, babes," one commenter boldly noted of O'Day's bottom-baring photoshoot.
Soon after the rude statement was left below the post, the "Damaged" vocalist clapped back, writing, "[My labia] isn't out and I don't have time to go to the nail salon like most women. I'm actually out here working on building my dream projects. I'm glad you have all the Time in the world to do it though congrats!"
"Why must there be a crotch shot everywhere nowadays??? Bring back class………" another harsh person wrote below O'Day's sultry slew of pictures.
"It's actually just a pose. I've done it post on stage with Danity Kane. I shoot a lot.. I've done about every pose ever invented on here. lol," the blonde beauty shot back at the troll.
In a third shockingly nasty comment about O'Day's body, one user penned, "The butt is not butting, ma'am."
The Making the Band 3 alum came back once again, stating, "Well, the butt can only do with [sic] my butt does when it's all natural! Talk to evolution or god if that's what you're into."
However, many people supported O'Day and her decision to show off her physique to the world. "Haters going to hate. … You should not be commenting on one's appearance when you have plenty of work to do yourself!" one commenter added.
"I appreciate that you bring looks to my insta feed, because it would be boring otherwise," a second person said, praising the reality star for her bravery.
O'Day has been open about the profound effect body shammers have had on her since she first became famous in the early 2000s. "My body's been on the chopping block since I was 17," she explained during a 2022 interview. "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to heal with how many inaccurate things have been told about me."
Last year, the musician came under fire for photoshopping her social media posts and again had to defend herself. "Not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was seven," she said in a seperate interview. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that's what the f--- is going to happen. I'm an artist, a REAL creator."