Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's 13-Year Relationship Timeline Before It Was Cut Short by the Director's Untimely Death
2011: Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Met
Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, met over a game of Balderdash, a GQ profile of the 40-year-old actress revealed. While it is unknown when exactly they began dating, reports said they have been together since around 2011.
August 2014: Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Worked Together in 'Life After Beth'
Baena worked on his directorial debut, Life After Beth, in January 2014, which featured Plaza as the titular character.
Reflecting on working with her then-boyfriend, Plaza said she was "nervous" at the time.
"I was like, we're either going to break up or stay together forever," she quipped. "It was great, he's a great director and that didn't surprise me either because his brain is operating on another level — he's too smart and he's got so many opinions and he’s a very confident person that always knows what he wants."
June 2017: They Teamed Up Again in 'The Little Hours'
The duo continued working on a string of films in the years thereafter, including the 2017 flick The Little Hours. In addition to Plaza, Alison Brie, Molly Shannon and Dave Franco were in the cast.
June 2019: Aubrey Plaza Gushed About Their Relationship
Despite keeping their relationship relatively private, the Legion actress spoke candidly about her beau while promoting Child's Play in 2019.
"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level," she told People. "So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on. So I think that can be really great. But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There's a lot of things we do separately and I think that it's all about balance."
February 2020: Aubrey Plaza Shared a Rare Social Media Post
"And happy valentine’s day 🖤," Plaza wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself playfully holding a dagger up to Baena.
April 2021: Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Worked Together in Her Directorial Debut
Plaza expanded her empire and made her directorial debut on Cinema Toast, created by her husband.
May 2021: Aubrey Plaza Confirmed Their 2020 Marriage
Before the release of Baena's last directed film, Spin Me Around, Plaza subtly confirmed they tied the knot by calling him "my [her] darling husband" in a 2021 Instagram post.
She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed they got "a little bored one night," so "we got married and I'll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That's real, look it up."
They reportedly held the ceremony in their backyard in 2020.
November 2022: Aubrey Plaza Opened Up About Jeff Baena
While speaking about her The White Lotus character, Plaza took her chance to give a little insight into their relationship.
She said, "I've been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect."
January 3, 2024: Jeff Baena Died at the Age of 47
On January 3, an assistant discovered the body of Plaza's husband at a Los Angeles home. Baena, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reported.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled the Joshy director's manner of death as suicide by hanging.
A few days later, Plaza spoke out. "This is an unimaginable tragedy," Plaza and Baena's family said in a joint statement. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."