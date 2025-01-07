Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's 13-Year Relationship Timeline Before It Was Cut Short by the Director's Untimely Death

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were together for 13 years before the filmmaker died by suicide on January 3.

Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena , met over a game of Balderdash, a GQ profile of the 40-year-old actress revealed. While it is unknown when exactly they began dating, reports said they have been together since around 2011.

Baena worked on his directorial debut, Life After Beth, in January 2014, which featured Plaza as the titular character.

Reflecting on working with her then-boyfriend, Plaza said she was "nervous" at the time.

"I was like, we're either going to break up or stay together forever," she quipped. "It was great, he's a great director and that didn't surprise me either because his brain is operating on another level — he's too smart and he's got so many opinions and he’s a very confident person that always knows what he wants."