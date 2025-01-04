or
Aubrey Plaza Looked Upbeat at New York City NBA Game 2 Days Before Her Husband Jeff Baena’s Shocking Death

Photo of Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena.
Source: MEGA

Two days before Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, passed away, she sat courtside at an NBA game with comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Jan. 4 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Aubrey Plaza seemed to be having the time of her life only days before the passing of her husband, Jeff Baena.

On Wednesday, January 1, the Parks and Recreation actress, 40, was photographed laughing and smiling while sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game with comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

aubrey plaza upbeat game mystery man days before jeff baenas death
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza sat courtside at a New York Knicks game days before her husband, Jeff Baena's shocking death.

Plaza dressed casually in a black jacket and orange baseball cap as she spent time with her friend, who had his arm wrapped around her.

As OK! previously reported, the funny lady's spouse's unconscious body was found by his assistant on Friday, January 3, at his Los Angeles, Calif., home. Per the authorities, Baena, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement claims he died by suicide.

aubrey plaza upbeat game mystery man days before jeff baenas death
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena reportedly died by suicide on Friday, January 3.

Plaza and Baena started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021. Months before the Life After Beth director's death, the White Lotus actress gushed to Howard Stern about their romance.

“I would stay away [from dating actors],” she told the shock jock during a September 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I’m married to a writer/director. I’ve never, like, really dated an actor [or] been with an actor for a long time. I think about that and I think, like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t want to be with myself’ or, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ But then, sometimes, I see there are so many actor couples and you’re, like, ‘Wow, look at them. They must really laugh it up.’”

aubrey plaza upbeat game mystery man days before jeff baenas death
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena married in 2021.

Aubrey Plaza

Although the pair kept their relationship under wraps, they collaborated on many projects like Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round. "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," Baena said in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"

In December 2021, Plaza opened up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about making the decision to make things official. “We got a little bored one night,” she explained. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

aubrey plaza upbeat game mystery man days before jeff baenas death
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena began dating in 2011.

"I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up. I can’t remember a lot of it. It was fuzzy. But, I’m pretty sure it was legal," Plaza recalled.

Page Six obtained the photos of Plaza and Carmichael at the NBA game.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

