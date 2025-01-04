Aubrey Plaza Looked Upbeat at New York City NBA Game 2 Days Before Her Husband Jeff Baena’s Shocking Death

Plaza and Baena started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021. Months before the Life After Beth director's death, the White Lotus actress gushed to Howard Stern about their romance.

“I would stay away [from dating actors],” she told the shock jock during a September 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I’m married to a writer/director. I’ve never, like, really dated an actor [or] been with an actor for a long time. I think about that and I think, like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t want to be with myself’ or, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ But then, sometimes, I see there are so many actor couples and you’re, like, ‘Wow, look at them. They must really laugh it up.’”