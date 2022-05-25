Despite his actions, his family, including wife Anna, continued to voice their support for the convicted sex offender. In fact, family friends LaCount and Maria Reber revealed that when they housed him while out on bail, Anna brought over their six kids to see him.

Anna also wrote a letter to defend her husband and pleaded for him to a receive light sentence so he could be back with their children. "Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality," she shared. "I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon."