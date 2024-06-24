Josh Duggar Stuck in Prison Until 2032: Reality Star's Appeal for New Trial Denied by Supreme Court
Josh Duggar is stuck behind bars until 2032.
The disgraced reality star was sentenced to serve more than 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Despite multiple appeal attempts, his latest request for a new trial has been officially denied by the Supreme Court.
As OK! previously reported, Duggar's legal team argued in October 2022 that federal agents mishandled the investigation when they allegedly took the television personality's phone while raiding his Arkansas car lot. Duggar's lawyer claimed this left him with no way to contact legal counsel.
However, the court noted that the 36-year-old was "told he was free to go" and could have found a new way to call his attorneys as the investigators continued their search. In fact, Duggar "ended the interview on his own and then left" which would not have been an "option available to someone in custody" at the time.
The father-of-seven — who shares Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with wife Anna — is currently serving out his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.
Despite the severity of his crimes, Anna has not publicly separated from Josh and has been seen visiting him at the minimum security facility several times.
Josh's cousin Amy Duggar King revealed that she doesn't think Anna will ever leave her husband due to their strict religious beliefs.
"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she said in a June 2023 interview. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."
Aside from his child sexual abuse materials conviction, Josh has also been accused of allegedly molesting five underage girls — including little sisters Jill and Jessa — when he was a teenager.
Although the Duggar family initially attempted to keep the story quiet, details emerged about the alleged incidents in 2015 — six years before he would be found guilty of possessing some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography.
The Sun reported that Josh's appeal was denied.