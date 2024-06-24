Josh Duggar Stuck in Prison Until 2032: Reality Star's Appeal for New Trial Denied by Supreme Court

As OK! previously reported, Duggar's legal team argued in October 2022 that federal agents mishandled the investigation when they allegedly took the television personality's phone while raiding his Arkansas car lot. Duggar's lawyer claimed this left him with no way to contact legal counsel.

However, the court noted that the 36-year-old was "told he was free to go" and could have found a new way to call his attorneys as the investigators continued their search. In fact, Duggar "ended the interview on his own and then left" which would not have been an "option available to someone in custody" at the time.