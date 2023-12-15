Autopsy Shocker: Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed
The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) announced on Friday, December 15, that the cause of death for 54-year-old Friends actor Matthew Perry has been determined as the acute effects of ketamine.
Alongside ketamine, contributing factors in Perry's death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used in the treatment of opioid use disorder.
The official manner of death has been ruled as an accident.
On October 28, at approximately 4 p.m., Perry was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence.
Emergency services were immediately contacted, and paramedics swiftly responded to the scene. Despite their efforts, his death was pronounced soon after.
Following the discovery of Perry's body, the Department of Medical Examiner (DME) launched a comprehensive investigation.
The DME conducted a thorough scene investigation before transporting Perry's body to the DME's Forensic Science Center for examination.
According to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the autopsy on the actor was completed on October 29. The cause and manner of death were certified after the completion and receipt of all relevant test results.
As OK! previously reported, friends close to the actor said that he "could have been saved" before his tragic passing.
"The saddest thing of all is that people are saying Matthew could have been saved," a source shared.
The day of his passing, he spent his afternoon playing pickleball, one of his favorite activities, with his usual partner.
"[His partner] said he had been fatigued [that day] and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home," pal Billy Bush revealed on social media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A number of Perry's former costars have come out to remember the actor's impact on their lives and careers over the years.
Perry's 17 Again costar Zac Efron said the late actor helped push him into the "next chapter" of his career.
During his acceptance speech after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Efron took a moment to say, "I also want to mention someone that's not here today, and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me as we worked on 17 Again."
"Collaborating with him and Burr Steers was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivated me," he continued. "In so many ways, it really pushed me into that next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you today."