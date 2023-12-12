Zac Efron Credits Late Actor Matthew Perry for Pushing Him Into the 'Next Chapter of My Career': 'So Kind and Generous'

Zac Efron couldn't help but give a shout-out to his late costar Matthew Perry while accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, December 11.

"I also want to mention someone that's not here today and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me as we worked on 17 Again," the handsome hunk, 36, shared in his speech. "Collaborating with him and Burr Steers was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivated me. In so many ways, it really pushed me into that next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you today."