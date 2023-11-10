'Saddest Thing': Matthew Perry 'Could Have Been Saved' Before Tragic Death
Matthew Perry's loved ones are still trying to come to terms with his unexpected death.
The actor was just 54 years old when he was found unresponsive in his hot tub, and despite his past struggle with addiction, pals insisted he was sober.
A cause of death has been deferred per the results of toxicology tests, and the unanswered questions have left his inner circle in shambles.
"The saddest thing of all is that people are saying Matthew could have been saved," a source told a magazine.
On October 28, he spent his afternoon playing pickleball, one of his favorite activities, with his usual partner.
"[His partner] said he had been fatigued [that day] and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home," pal Billy Bush revealed on social media.
At one point, the Friends alum went to relax is his hot tub, and around 4 p.m., his assistant reportedly found him unconscious and called 911. Help arrived within minutes, but unfortunately, they were too late.
"A bystander had brought [Matthew’s] head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water," LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."
The only medications found at his home were prescriptions for depression and COPD.
Perry's pal Athenna Crosby, who had lunch with the star one day prior, believed he was in a good mindset during his final week.
"I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling," she said. "I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know."
"In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well, did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind," Crosby added.
The TV star was laid to rest on November 3, with his five Friends costars all showing up.
Two days after Perry's death, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
In Touch reported on the details of Perry's death.