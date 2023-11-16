Toxicology Bombshell: Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Had Alcohol in His System at Time of Deadly Motorcycle Crash

"Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly," the "Unlocked" podcast host wrote of her ex — whom she was engaged to from December 2018 until September 2020. "You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone."

She continued: "I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond. I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye."

The reality star's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, even addressed Kerdiles' death from inside of prison, expressing through their lawyer, Jay Surgent, "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire [family]. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."