Toxicology Bombshell: Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Had Alcohol in His System at Time of Deadly Motorcycle Crash
Unfortunate details surrounding Nic Kerdiles' deadly motorcycle crash have been revealed nearly two months after his horrific passing.
Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, Tenn., determined Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé died from blunt force trauma and had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident, according to autopsy and toxicology reports obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Kerdiles, who was 29 years old, suffered serious injuries when he ran a stop sign and his motorcycle collided with a BMW around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, including "scratches of the skin, bruises, tears of the skin, multiple broken bones, bruising of the brain and associated bleeding," according to the reports.
The medical examiner ruled the matter of his death an accident — though Kerdiles had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .124 percent, per toxicology testing. The legal limit across the United States is .08 percent.
The former flame of Chrisley was cremated before his loved ones gathered for a memorial service, sources revealed to RadarOnline.com, with his mom, Nathalie, and dad, Michel, becoming co-executors of his estate, according to documents obtained by the news outlet.
As OK! previously reported, the crash occurred in a residential area of Nashville, where Kerdiles was rushed to the hospital in an attempt for doctors to perform life-saving measures before he was declared dead.
The former NHL player was wearing white sneakers, jeans, a black jacket, a white t-shirt and a black helmet, as seen in a photo he shared to Instagram of himself sitting on his motorcycle just hours before the fatal accident.
Kerdiles' death tore apart the hearts of his loved ones, with Chrisley sharing a sorrowful tribute to Instagram just one day after his passing.
"Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly," the "Unlocked" podcast host wrote of her ex — whom she was engaged to from December 2018 until September 2020. "You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone."
She continued: "I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond. I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye."
The reality star's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, even addressed Kerdiles' death from inside of prison, expressing through their lawyer, Jay Surgent, "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire [family]. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."