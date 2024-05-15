Avril Lavigne Avoids Discussing Split From Ex Tyga in Tell-All Interview: 'I Didn't Google Myself'
It doesn't seem like Avril Lavigne is kissing and telling! While being interviewed by Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, released on Wednesday, May 15, the singer avoided discussing her split from ex Tyga.
“Did you ever date Tyga? Wait, does it annoy you that every time you upload something with Tyga, people are like, ‘Is this your announcement that you’re dating?’ Or you don’t care?” Cooper asked.
The "Complicated" songstress, 39, replied: “I didn’t Google myself. Is that what it says?”
Cooper then tried to meddle more by asking Lavigne: "Are you seeing anyone right now?" but she didn't answer.
“Now I know even if you were, you’re never gonna f------ tell me. Maybe? OK," Cooper said.
The Canada native did reflect on what she looks for in a relationship.
“I think the most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with, because you could be two different great people. But if you’re not compatible, you’re not going to get along,” she noted. “It all just sounds cliche. Someone that is trustworthy, because if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning. So that’s just not healthy.”
Lavigne said a “healthy relationship is ideal” going forward.
"Sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith and trust that if you're not happy, it's not a good relationship or a good situation, just get out. It's OK to have time on your own in between if you need it. Just believe and hope that something greater is out there for you," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Lavigne and the rapper, 34, were first seen together in February 2023 — just a little while after she called off her engagement to Mod Sun.
"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months," a source insisted at the time. “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split."
Tyga and Lavigne were last spotted attending a Fourth of July party in Malibu, Calif., last summer.
But their whirlwind romance didn't last, as they broke up and got back together but ultimately called it quits for good in October 2023.
“Avril and Tyga broke up a while ago,” a source said at the time. “There was nothing specific that happened, their relationship had simply run its course.”