Avril Lavigne Avoids Discussing Split From Ex Tyga in Tell-All Interview: 'I Didn't Google Myself'

It doesn't seem like Avril Lavigne is kissing and telling! While being interviewed by Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, released on Wednesday, May 15, the singer avoided discussing her split from ex Tyga.

“Did you ever date Tyga? Wait, does it annoy you that every time you upload something with Tyga, people are like, ‘Is this your announcement that you’re dating?’ Or you don’t care?” Cooper asked.

The "Complicated" songstress, 39, replied: “I didn’t Google myself. Is that what it says?”