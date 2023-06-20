Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After 'Romance Just Ran its Course,' Spills Source
Avril Lavigne and Tyga's whirlwind romance has come to an end.
After sparking romance rumors in February, shortly after the songstress' split from fiancé Mod Sun, Lavigne and the rapper reportedly threw in the towel on what could have been.
The split was a "mutual decision," a source told a news outlet, revealing they actually broke up weeks ago. "There are no hard feelings — the romance just ran its course."
The short-lived fling didn't appear to be that deep, as an insider noted in late March that the "Complicated" singer, 38, and "Taste" performer, 33, were "taking things very slowly to be on the safe side."
Though the new flames had been "spending a lot of time together," as they were spotted out and about holding hands and packing on the PDA multiple times, the source pointed out at the time that Tyga had most of his focus on his career.
"He's about to get locked in working on new music," they dished.
Lavigne was also likely not looking for anything too serious considering their romance came on the heels of her and Mod Sun's demise following their April 2022 engagement.
Before news of her and Mod Sun's split made headlines, Lavigne was spotted cozying up with Tyga in February — and while the sighting sparked widespread whispers, an insider revealed that she and Mod Sun actually ended their relationship months prior.
"They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things," said the source of the ex-fiancés.
Nevertheless, Mod Sun was left extremely "blindsided" by Lavigne and Tyga's blossoming public romance, taking to Instagram to address the situation in a since-deleted post.
“In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he penned after Lavigne and Tyga paraded their relationship around France for Paris Fashion Week. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”
