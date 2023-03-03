Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Were 'Estranged For Months' After Getting To Know Each Other On Deeper Level And Realizing They Didn't 'Work,' Spills Source
It seems Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's happily ever after came to an abrupt halt after they actually took the time to get to know each other.
“They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things," an insider spilled to a news outlet of the exes after news of their split made headlines late last month.
Though the reportedly only called it quits in February, the source revealed Lavigne and Mod Sun were “estranged for months" before throwing in the towel on their engagement.
Speculation that the musicians — who got engaged in April 2022 — were over was first sparked after the “Complicated” singer, 38, was seen out to dinner with Tyga, 33, in Los Angeles. An insider emphasized around the time that Lavigne and Tyga were "nothing more" than friends and that there was "no third party involved" in her breakup from the "1970s" artist, 33.
Regardless of the status of Lavigne's relationship with the rapper, the split came as a complete shock to the “I’m With You” songstress’ now ex-fiancé.
"They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him," a rep for Mod Sun said in a statement before the "Karma" singer addressed the news head on via Instagram.
“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he captioned his post on Tuesday, February 28. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”
“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back," Mod Sun concluded. "See you on stage.”
Since going their separate ways, Lavigne has been spotted with Tyga on numerous occasions, including the other night when they were seen arriving to Leonardo DiCaprio’s party together at club Kuku in Paris.
One day before the A-list bash on Wednesday, March 1, the pop-punk princess and Tyga were also caught going to the same shows at Paris Fashion Week.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about the demise of the couple's relationship.