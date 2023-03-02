Avril Lavigne & Tyga Continue To Fuel Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Partying In Paris
Avril Lavigne and Tyga have continued to fuel speculation that they are dating.
On Wednesday, March 1, the pop-punk princess, 38, and the rapper, 33, were spotted arriving to Leonardo DiCaprio’s party together. The rumored flames entered club Kuku in Paris wearing all black — Tyga sported a hoodie, while Lavigne wore an oversized jacket over a skirt.
This is not the first time the “Complicated” singer and the “Taste” vocalist have been seen together. Lavigne broke off her engagement with artist Mod Sun a few weeks ago and has been hanging out with Tyga ever since.
As OK! previously reported, before the party yesterday, the couple were caught going to the same shows at Paris Fashion Week. The Canadian songstress wore a black coat, tall boots and a dress to the events. Tyga arrived shortly after Lavigne in blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a leather jacket.
On Sunday, February 19, the duo was spotted having dinner at Nobu Malibu. They were reported to have hugged and left in the same car from the restaurant.
While the “Sk8er Boi” songwriter seems to have moved on quickly, her ex-fiancé Mod Sun has not.
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage," he posted along with a selfie.
A source close to the alternative singer revealed that he was “blindsided” when Lavigne broke off their engagement.
The insider shared the two were “together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, So, if anything has changed, that's news to him.”
In contrast, another source stated, “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months.”
Regarding Lavigne’s newest suspected flame, the insider added, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”
TMZ previously reported that Lavigne and Tyga were spotted in Paris.