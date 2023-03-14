Watch: Avril Lavigne Curses Out Topless Protestor Who Storms The Stage At Awards Show
Avril Lavigne refused to let things get complicated at the 2023 June Awards on Monday, March 14.
The singer was on stage to introduce performer AP Dhillon when a topless protestor stormed up to show off her chest, torso and arms, which had phrases like "save the Greenbelt" and "land back" written on them.
According to outlets, the woman in question was trying to prevent Ontario from going through with their plan to open up once protected land for housing and development.
When the bold individual first interrupted the program, the Canadian star, 38, ignored her antics, but eventually, she turned around and told the woman, "Get the f*** off ... Get the f*** off, b****." She was then escorted by a security guard and Lavigne continued to address the crowd.
Viewers at home showed the "Girlfriend" crooner their support, with one tweeting, "I was there and Avril handled that like the icon she is."
"She went off script lmaoo," joked another, with a third writing, "Good for you Avril, there's a place and time for everything."
Later on in the show, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead Simu Liu was presenting Lavigne with the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award when he too commended her for "handling" the incident "like champion."
Upon receiving her trophy, the punk-pop princess quipped, "Now nobody try anything this time, or the Canadian will come out in me and I'll f*** a b**** up."
"Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award," she tweeted after the event. "Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years! P.S. - 'Get the f*** off b****!'"
Lavigne has also been making headlines recently due to her love life, as after a seemingly abrupt split from fiancé Mod Sun, she struck up a romance with rapper Tyga. However, as OK! reported, an insider claimed the exes were "estranged" for months before splitting: "They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things."