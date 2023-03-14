Watch: Avril Lavigne Curses Out Topless Protestor Who Storms The Stage At Awards Show

Avril Lavigne refused to let things get complicated at the 2023 June Awards on Monday, March 14.

The singer was on stage to introduce performer AP Dhillon when a topless protestor stormed up to show off her chest, torso and arms, which had phrases like "save the Greenbelt" and "land back" written on them.

According to outlets, the woman in question was trying to prevent Ontario from going through with their plan to open up once protected land for housing and development.