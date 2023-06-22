Tyga Hangs With Cher's Ex Alexander Edwards in First Sighting Since Split From Avril Lavigne

Tyga appeared to be taking the breakup well as he strutted in an all-black outfit, including a shiny leather jacket, T-shirt and huge black shades. Edwards, 37, who is fresh off his breakup with Cher, 77, followed the musician in blue jeans, a gray jacket and some black and blue sunglasses.

The duo's night out came just a day after it was released that the "Taste" vocalist and the "Complicated" singer had called it quits. The two lovebirds had been seeing a lot of each other since Lavigne's abruptly parted ways from fiancé Mod Sun in February.