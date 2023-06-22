Tyga Hangs With Cher's Ex Alexander Edwards in First Sighting Since Split From Avril Lavigne
Tyga and Alexander Edwards had a guy's night!
On Wednesday, June 21, the two newly single men were spotted at Caviar Kaspia in Paris for fashion week. This outing was the first time the rapper, 33, had been spotted since his split from Avril Lavigne was announced.
Tyga appeared to be taking the breakup well as he strutted in an all-black outfit, including a shiny leather jacket, T-shirt and huge black shades. Edwards, 37, who is fresh off his breakup with Cher, 77, followed the musician in blue jeans, a gray jacket and some black and blue sunglasses.
The duo's night out came just a day after it was released that the "Taste" vocalist and the "Complicated" singer had called it quits. The two lovebirds had been seeing a lot of each other since Lavigne's abruptly parted ways from fiancé Mod Sun in February.
"It came down to this. Avril didn't want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun," a source explained about the couple's romance.
Prior to her fling with the California native, the punk princess accepted the proposal from Mod Sun in 2022, though the ex-fiancés reportedly called it quits almost a year after.
"They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn't work out, and they quietly ended things," a source claimed.
When Tyga and Lavigne's outings began to make headlines, Mod Sun was allegedly "blindsided" by how fast the '00 icon moved on.
As OK! previously reported, the end of Tyga and Lavigne's relationship was a "mutual decision," according to a source, who also explained that the pair broke up weeks ago.
"There are no hard feelings — the romance just ran its course," they added.
The few month romance was not very serious as an insider shared in March that the two were "taking things very slowly to be on the safe side."
Though the duo appeared to be "spending a lot of time together," the source explained that Tyga's main focus will always be on his profession.
"He's about to get locked in working on new music," they claimed.
The Daily Mail reported on Tyga's outing.