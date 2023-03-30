Avril Lavigne & New Flame Tyga 'Are Spending A Lot Of Time Together' But 'Still Not Exclusive': Insider
Things between Avril Lavigne and new beau Tyga are a little complicated.
The pair, who first sparked romance rumors last month, haven't been shy about packing on the PDA during recent outings, but a source claimed the two are "still not exclusive."
"They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source explained, though they acknowledged the new flames "are spending a lot of time together."
The rapper, 33, also doesn't appear ready to make a solid commitment since "he's about to get locked in working on new music." Nonetheless, he has no issue spending a pretty penny on Lavigne, as last week, it was reported he bought her an $80,000 diamond skull necklace.
There's also a chance the Canadian crooner, 38, isn't looking for something serious since she's fresh off her split from ex-fiancé Mod Sun. The two got engaged in April 2022, but before news of their breakup made headlines, she was spotted getting cozy with Tyga — however, a source insisted the two privately called it quits months prior.
"They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things," the source spilled, denying infidelity was involved.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the other hand, a source close to Mod Sun, 36, countered he was "blindsided" by the breakup and was "devastated" to find out the "Girlfriend" songstress moved on so quickly. The artist alluded to the drama via an Instagram post, declaring his "entire life completely changed" in just one week.
"I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken," he continued. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back."
People reported on the status of Tyga and Lavigne's romance.