OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Netflix
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Baby Reindeer' Drama: Woman Who Inspired Stalker Role Plans to Sue Netflix, Claims Show Is Not Based on a True Story

baby reindeer woman inspired stalker role plans sue netflix
Source: @piersmorgan/instagram
By:

May 10 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fiona Harvey, the woman who is believed to have inspired the stalker role in Netflix's Baby Reindeer, is speaking out.

While appearing on the Thursday, May 9, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Harvey insisted the series is highly dramatized.

Article continues below advertisement
baby reindeer netflix
Source: mega

Fiona Harvey claimed 'Baby Reindeer' isn't a true story.

"[Richard Gadd] is lying and they [Netflix] are lying. They have billed it as a true story, so has he, and it’s not. It’s blatantly not. There are two true facts in that [show]: his name is Richard Gadd and he works as a jobbing barman on benefits, in the Hawley Arms," she explained to Piers Morgan, referring to the man she was allegedly fixated on.

In the miniseries, the character allegedly based on Harvey is named Martha Scott (played by Jessica Gunning), while Gadd's name is Donny Dunn. Gadd plays himself in the series.

Article continues below advertisement
baby reindeer woman inspired stalker role plans sue netflix
Source: mega

Richard Gadd claimed he was stalked by Fiona Harvey.

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey called out specific details of the show, saying, "If somebody was sending somebody 41,000 emails or something, they'd be doing how many a day? Lots. None of that's true. I don't think I sent him anything."

She then clarified there were just "a couple of emails exchanged" and they were "jokey banter."

Article continues below advertisement
baby reindeer woman inspired stalker role plans sue netflix
Source: mega

Harvey said she only sent a few emails to Gadd.

MORE ON:
Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Harvey revealed she's been harassed since the show premiered on the streaming service on April 11.

"I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic. Some of the death threats have been really terrible online," she spilled. "People phoning me up. You know, it’s been absolutely horrendous."

She also stated she met Gadd face-to-face only "two or three times."

Article continues below advertisement
baby reindeer woman inspired stalker role plans sue netflix
Source: @mrrichardgadd/instagram

Gadd plays himself in the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her claims, Netflix doubled down that the series is based on true events, adding that everyone involved in the drama miniseries took "precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved."

According to Extra, Netflix U.K. employee Benjamin King told lawmakers at a U.K. Parliament hearing, "Ultimately, it’s obviously very difficult to control what viewers do, particularly in a world where everything is amplified by social media. I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced and not allowed to tell the story."

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of her appearance on Morgan's show, Harvey confirmed she plans to sue Netflix.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.