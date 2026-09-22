or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Rachael Kirkconnell
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Bachelor' Alum Rachael Kirkconnell Leaves Fans Shocked With Totally Unrecognizable Glamour Shots: 'This Is Not the Same Girl'

Rachael Kirkconnell
Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM

Rachael Kirkconnell debuted a new look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2026, Updated 3:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell had fans doing a double take due to an unrecognizable new look.

The star uploaded a glamorous photo dump of selfies and mirror pictures to Instagram, sporting a dark makeup look and a skimpy red dress on September 18.

The jaw-dropping images featured Kirkconnell, 29, giving the camera a sultry gaze with her dark brown hair blown out in tousled curls as she fluttered her dramatic eyelashes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Rachael Kirkconnell
Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM

Rachael Kirkconnell posed for 'unrecognizable' glamour shots.

The star appeared to be posing in New York City during Fashion Week, where she was spotted with several other stars attending Retrofête's runway show.

However, Kirkconnell's style isn't what caught fans' attention, as any of them admitted to scrolling past her photo dump before realizing who she was.

Several chimed in via the comments section to ask what she had been doing to achieve such a transformation and even accused her of getting work done or wearing too much makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Not the Same Girl'

"I had to check your account because these pictures don’t look like you, but when I scrolled back, it is you," one person wrote. "I think. Is this someone else? I’m so confused."

"Whoa, had to go look up who this was," another commented. "She looks very different."

"This is not the same girl; something looks so different," a third said, with a fourth adding, "I honestly didn't recognize you."

"Who is this? Will the real Rachael please stand up? Girl has been hacked!" a fifth chimed in.

"She’s gorgeous, but something is different," yet another follower criticized. "I miss the original. She didn’t need anything altered. So gorgeous."

MORE ON:
Rachael Kirkconnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rachael Kirkconnell
Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM

Rachael Kirkconnell hit back at her critics.

Kirkconnell fired back at critics who accused her of switching places with a doppelganger or undergoing cosmetic work.

"Yes, not me but my evil twin," she told one commenter. "She hacked me."

"Please, I'm tired. The only thing that's different is some makeup," she wrote to another.

"Noooo," she replied to someone admitting they hadn't recognized her. "Do you think it's going to be okay?"

Kirkconnell also hit back at comments claiming she'd filled her face with botox, was on Ozempic or had tons of work done, swiftly debunking the rumors.

Rachael Kirkconnell's Shocking Breakup

Rachael Kirkconnell
Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM

Rachael Kirkconnell won 'The Bachelor' in 2021.

Kirkconnell rose to stardom as the winner of Season 25 of The Bachelor, emerging from the show in a relationship with Matt James.

The couple did not get engaged at the end of the show, but dated for almost five years before their shocking split in 2025.

"In a way, I told myself, 'This is a time where I could be a little bit selfish and I could really focus on myself,'" the brunette beauty previously told OK! of the split. "Whenever I found myself in a dark place — where I'm really not having that motivation or I'm really having to dig deep to find that self-care or self-love — you just have to romanticize everything and you have to do it for yourself."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.