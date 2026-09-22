'Bachelor' Alum Rachael Kirkconnell Leaves Fans Shocked With Totally Unrecognizable Glamour Shots: 'This Is Not the Same Girl'

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The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell had fans doing a double take due to an unrecognizable new look. The star uploaded a glamorous photo dump of selfies and mirror pictures to Instagram, sporting a dark makeup look and a skimpy red dress on September 18. The jaw-dropping images featured Kirkconnell, 29, giving the camera a sultry gaze with her dark brown hair blown out in tousled curls as she fluttered her dramatic eyelashes.

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Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM Rachael Kirkconnell posed for 'unrecognizable' glamour shots.

The star appeared to be posing in New York City during Fashion Week, where she was spotted with several other stars attending Retrofête's runway show. However, Kirkconnell's style isn't what caught fans' attention, as any of them admitted to scrolling past her photo dump before realizing who she was. Several chimed in via the comments section to ask what she had been doing to achieve such a transformation and even accused her of getting work done or wearing too much makeup.

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'This Is Not the Same Girl'

"I had to check your account because these pictures don’t look like you, but when I scrolled back, it is you," one person wrote. "I think. Is this someone else? I’m so confused." "Whoa, had to go look up who this was," another commented. "She looks very different." "This is not the same girl; something looks so different," a third said, with a fourth adding, "I honestly didn't recognize you." "Who is this? Will the real Rachael please stand up? Girl has been hacked!" a fifth chimed in. "She’s gorgeous, but something is different," yet another follower criticized. "I miss the original. She didn’t need anything altered. So gorgeous."

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Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM Rachael Kirkconnell hit back at her critics.

Kirkconnell fired back at critics who accused her of switching places with a doppelganger or undergoing cosmetic work. "Yes, not me but my evil twin," she told one commenter. "She hacked me." "Please, I'm tired. The only thing that's different is some makeup," she wrote to another. "Noooo," she replied to someone admitting they hadn't recognized her. "Do you think it's going to be okay?" Kirkconnell also hit back at comments claiming she'd filled her face with botox, was on Ozempic or had tons of work done, swiftly debunking the rumors.

Rachael Kirkconnell's Shocking Breakup

Source: @RACHAELKIRKCONNELL/INSTAGRAM Rachael Kirkconnell won 'The Bachelor' in 2021.