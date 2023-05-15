'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: 'I've Never Been More Sure About Something'

The couple first met at a Los Angeles party in 2021 and got engaged the following year. "It was very natural and organic, how it progressed," the reality star said of their connection with his new husband, adding, "We both just had a gut feeling."

"I've never been more sure about something," Underwood — who previously dated Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph — gushed about Brown. "He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him."