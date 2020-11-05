Starting over? It seems Colton Underwood is trying to erase his past by deleting all of his Instagram pictures. The former Bachelor‘s social media stunt comes on the heels of ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph dropping her restraining order against him.

“Today, Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” the former Bachelor told TMZ in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Randolph, 25, dropped the restraining order — which she recently got extended — against Underwood, which was initially signed off on in September. She had asked for the mandate to stay in place until their next hearing, which was scheduled for November 6. However, the former Bachelor contestant dismissed the charges on Tuesday with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile it. She also asked that the police investigation on Underwood be dropped.

The blonde beauty initially filed the report with the complaint that Underwood, 28, allegedly planted a tracking device in her car to keep tabs on her whereabouts. Randolph also alleged Underwood would show up at her L.A. apartment and parents’ house as well as send harassing texts.

The couple — who met on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2019 — had been together for nearly two years before their relationship fizzled out. Their split seemed civil at first. Underwood explained, “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s OK,” via his Instagram. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

However, the tides quickly turned after Randolph briefly spoke about their separation on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! in July. “Going through any breakup is hard, but then going through one publicly comes with a whole new set of challenges that … I’ve never gone through any of this before,” she confessed while on the show. “We’re both learning how to navigate it.”

Randolph’s interview left Underwood hot and bothered, and he quickly took to social media to share his thoughts. “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” he wrote on social media at the time. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”