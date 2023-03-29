'Bachelorette' Star Josh Seiter Reveals He 'Would Date' '1000-Lb Sisters' Personality Amy Slaton After Leaving Flirtatious Comments On Social Media
Josh Seiter looks like he has his eyes on one of the Slaton sisters!
The Bachelorette star sparked rumors that he was interested after he left several sweet comments on both Amy and Tammy's social media that some fans are interpreting as flirtatious.
In a recent interview, the reality television personality confirmed that while he would consider dating one of the 1000-Lb Sisters stars if he was single, he was genuinely just trying to be supportive.
"I’ve never spoken to Amy or Tammy before, but I was just trying to show moral support," he confessed to the outlet. "I know breakups and weight loss aren’t easy and having positive reinforcement is helpful."
"After Amy’s divorce was announced last week, I just left a comment saying I’m glad to hear she’s single because I know her husband wasn’t the greatest for her and I know breakups aren’t easy," he added, referring to Amy's recent split from her allegedly "violent" ex Michael Halterman.
Josh recalled that he commented on another picture Amy shared, writing that she "looked beautiful" just to "encourage her." He later did the same on one of Tammy's photos, dubbing her "gorgeous."
And while the 36-year-old, who recently tied the knot with hubby Caleb Willingham, is officially off the market, Josh admitted he'd be open to seeing where things went with Amy.
"I do like bigger, curvy women," he continued. "I would date her. Love is love."
"I like people's souls, and they seem to have good ones," he said. "I’d help them continue to get healthy. I’d encourage them to eat healthy like me and exercise."
However, some fans begged for the Bachelorette alum to "leave" the sisters alone, calling him "thirsty for attention" and insisting his "intentions" were not "pure."
"All I did was leave a supportive comment and I’m being crucified for it," Josh spoke out against the backlash via Instagram on Tuesday, March 28. "Be nicer people. I’m not a clout chaser."
