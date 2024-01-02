'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay's Husband Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage
Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust! Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay's husband, Bryan Abasolo, has filed for divorce after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
The chiropractor submitted the documents on Tuesday, January 2, saying the pair, who got married in 2019, have been living separately since December 31. Abasolo is requesting spousal support.
“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew," he said in a statement.
“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."
The duo met on Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017; they tied the knot two years later in Mexico.
While speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe on her "Off the Vine" podcast last year, the TV star, 38, admitted they went through ups and downs in their relationship.
“There were months that went by where Bryan and I didn’t post and everyone assumed that we were breaking up. They were counting how long it had been since we posted each other and how long it had been since we liked each other’s posts,” she said.
“I don’t even pay attention to that stuff, I’m too present in real life. I’m a terrible social media person. I actually wish I was better," she added.
Lindsay, who stepped back from work, was even thinking about next steps with the doctor, 43.
“I hope for kids. I hope that we work less. Bryan has his own practice here in L.A. He’s by himself, so he’s working super long days,” she said.
“Now I’m in a very lost phase, a bit of a transition phase. I hope that we have kids and we are working now for something bigger,” she shared. “So I hope that we have built the bigger and can spend more time growing a family.”
In another interview with Elite Daily, the brunette beauty explained why she kept her romance so under wraps.
"For Bryan and me, we’ve made a conscious decision to give you something but not everything. The more you give, the more it opens it up for people to have an opinion. But on the other end, because we don’t give as much, whenever there’s any sort of rumor, people are quick to assume it’s about us. But my relationship is not defined by the social media activity. Forgive us for living in reality and not on social media," she said. "That’s why I say I don’t feel anything. If you’re rooting for us, great. If you’re not, cool. We don’t allow other people’s opinions to define what we have."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pair have yet to speak out about the split, but Lindsay uploaded a cryptic caption on January 1.
Lindsay worked out at Barry's and wrote: "New Year's Day workout ... sweating out everything from 2023."