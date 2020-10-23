Going strong! Rachel Lindsay defended her marriage to Bryan Abasolo since the pair don’t currently live together.

“I didn’t move to L.A. because I just love the city. You’re focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we’re doing this to eventually bring ourselves together,” Lindsay said to her husband on the “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast.

The former Bachelorette star made it clear she moved to the West Coast just for the time being. “I can see from the outside looking in how it’s like, ‘Wow, when Rachel was on the show she talked about not wanting to put her career over her husband.’ But the thing is, I’m not putting my career over my husband. I’m putting my family first. Part of that is putting us in a position to succeed and put our family in the best position,” she stated.

“We know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed, and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos,” the 35-year-old — who has been married to the doctor since August 2019 — continued.

Meanwhile, the handsome hunk, 40, is rooting for his wifey to make it big in California. “For me, I want you to go do your thing in L.A., I want you to be as successful as possible,” he said. “You’re killing it right now, and I love it.”

Prior to living in different places, the two quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic, which definitely strengthened their bond.

“We’re really great friends, whether we’re watching sporting events together, or we’re having a detailed conversation about what’s happening in the country,” she told PEOPLE. “The foundation of our relationship is friends, and I think that having this time in quarantine was beautiful for us because we really got to connect again and spend every day together.”

“We’ve definitely grown close together because we’re planning a future,” she added. “We’re starting to have those conversations about where do we plant roots and having children and what’s the timeline for that.”