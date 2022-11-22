Kanye West Failed To Appear At Kim Kardashian Divorce Deposition, Legal Documents Claim
Bound 2 be a courtroom no-show!
Artist Kanye West was nowhere to be found during his scheduled deposition last week, a part of his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, according to newly-obtained court documents.
Though the “Stronger” artist “did not appear” for the deposition on Wednesday, November 16, the star has been given one more shot to answer questions from the SKIMS mogul’s legal team, with Tuesday, November 29, serving as the date of West’s upcoming deposition mulligan.
If West opts not to attend this coming deposition, which is set to take place at Kardashian’s attorney’s office, the question of whether the musician will “be permitted to offer any testimony, oral or written” during their divorce trial set for December 14, will be determined by the judge.
As several outlets noted, it is possible that West and Kardashian may reach an agreement regarding their divorce prior to their mid-December court date.
KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES SHE 'LET GO OF EVERYTHING' WHILE FINALIZING HER DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST
West’s rescheduled deposition comes weeks after Kardashian offered a cryptic update seemingly surrounding her highly-publicized split from the footwear designer.
"Let go of everything that doesn’t support the next version of yourself and your life," read an inspirational quote the mom-of-four shared with her 334 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 11.
Kardashian’s post also came after West sparked major backlash after posting several antisemitic sentiments on social media, offensive rhetoric that prompted several of his business partners, including Adidas and Balenciaga, to cut ties with him.
First romantically linked in early 2012, West and Kardashian tied the knot two years later in 2014. They share four children together, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian made headlines after filing for divorce from West in January 2021, after seven years of marriage.
KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF HER KIDS SINGING KANYE WEST'S SONG AS RAPPER CONTINUES TO MAKE OFFENSIVE REMARKS
TMZ first reported on West’s failure to appear for the deposition.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.