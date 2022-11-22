Kanye West Failed To Appear At Kim Kardashian Divorce Deposition, Legal Documents Claim

Bound 2 be a courtroom no-show!

Artist Kanye West was nowhere to be found during his scheduled deposition last week, a part of his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, according to newly-obtained court documents.

Though the “Stronger” artist “did not appear” for the deposition on Wednesday, November 16, the star has been given one more shot to answer questions from the SKIMS mogul’s legal team, with Tuesday, November 29, serving as the date of West’s upcoming deposition mulligan.

If West opts not to attend this coming deposition, which is set to take place at Kardashian’s attorney’s office, the question of whether the musician will “be permitted to offer any testimony, oral or written” during their divorce trial set for December 14, will be determined by the judge.