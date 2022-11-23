Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Snuggles' With Kids After Kanye West Was Accused Of Exposing Explicit Photos Of Then-Wife
Kim Kardashian can count on her children to always be there for her as more and more disgusting accusations are thrown their father's way.
On Tuesday, November 22, three of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West's children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — snuggled under the covers together as they peacefully slept the night away. The divorced pair's eldest child, North, 9, did not appear to participate in the slumber party.
Kardashian shared the heartwarming photos to Instagram around 9 p.m. with the caption, "❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️."
KANYE WEST FAILED TO SHOW UP DEPOSITION IN KIM KARDASHIAN BITTER DIVORCE SHOWDOWN
In the snapshots, Saint — who wore a red pajama set — cuddled his little sister as she peacefully dozed off in her Barbie sleepwear. Meanwhile, Psalm appeared to still be in the spooky spirit, as he laid on the other side of the bed in black pajamas with white ghosts printed all over.
"Nothing like sibling love!!! 🥹🤍🥰," WAGS alum Olivia Pierson wrote in Kardashian's comments section, as Paris Hilton dropped a warm-hearted smiley face emoji to show her bestie some love.
One of the brunette bombshell's followers pieced together the messy timeline of the recent accusations against West and the SKKN by Kim founder's photographs, commenting, "interesting timing of this post 🤔," seemingly hinting that the reality star was trying to divert the negative attention away from her.
The mother-of-four posted her little ones' sweet dreams just one hour after her ex-husband was accused of exposing his then-wife's explicit images to one of his colleagues back in 2018.
A Yeezy staff member claimed in an open letter titled, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” which was obtained by Rolling Stone, that West showed an inappropriate photo of Kardashian during a 2018 interview.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SNUGGLES NEWBORN SON IN 'THE KARDASHIANS' FINALE TEASER AS HIS NAME STILL REMAINS A MYSTERY
"My wife just sent me this,” West reportedly stated, as he flipped the provocative photo to the individual — who admitted in the letter that the picture "was very revealing and personal."
The latest accusations against West appears to be his second strike in the messy divorce battle between him and The Kardashians star, as he skipped out on a scheduled deposition on Wednesday, November 16, just weeks after he turned his finances over.
The "Heartless" rapper risks losing custody of his children if he does not attend the rescheduled court date of Tuesday, November 29.